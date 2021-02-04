New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Increasing levels of carbon emissions and other harmful gases from transportation have made the necessity of adopting Electric Vehicles. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market, including precise assessment of the demand for the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market and accurate market insights that allow readers to identify the existing opportunities and threats and optimize their investments. It offers the global sector across key regional markets and gives an extensive investigation and statistical analysis of vital market elements. The study also performs an elaborate industry-wide competitive analysis, highlighting the major companies in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market that regulate a substantial portion of the global market share and infers beneficial prospects and hurdles to help the reader invest wisely.



This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected every industry worldwide. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all the major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.



Market competitive Insights of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.



Leading Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, among others.



The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.



Market Drivers

The need to promote green energy is expected to play a major role in both the public and residential Electrical Vehicle charging space. Electric vehicle owners are primarily concerned about carbon emissions. To address these burning issues, companies are making robust advancements in the charging technologies of their electric vehicle charging networks. The penetration of Electrical Vehicle charging equipment is extensively high in commercial spaces in comparison to residential places. The technological progress of both EV charging software and hardware is estimated to change the way electrical vehicle owners use and benefit from EV charging applications. The electric vehicle charging stations market is estimated to grow lucratively with time and support from government bodies of various countries. Many countries have realized the need to go electric so that to curb the increasing pollution from automobiles. These factors can be attributed to the surging demand in the market.



Scope of the study:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analyzing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers' requirement. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.



Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Charging Point Operator (CPO)

E-Mobility Service Provider (EMSP)

Charging Hubs



Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)



Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Electric bike

Plug-in hybrid PHEV

EV passenger cars

Heavy delivery vans

Others



Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2030)

Public

Private



Regional Insights of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

The regional landscape section in the marker report provides a deep understanding of the regulatory framework, the latest market trends, growth opportunities, and restraints faced by the key market players in each regional market.



Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2020 and held a revenue share of more than 58%. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea, are the major markets of EVs and are extensively investing in the development of charging infrastructure.



Several European countries have set targets for regulating carbon emissions and electric car stock commitments. Some other European countries, like France and Belgium, are also shifting their focus on the development of EV charging and support infrastructure to enable interoperability around different electric vehicles throughout the region.



Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers in these key regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Research Methodology: This study provides both qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market. Primary sources used in this study include interviews of industry experts from the relevant industries and suppliers engaged in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry to authenticate the data gathered and assess growth prospects of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.



The Market Analysis carried out in this study includes company profiles, product description, product analysis, end-user applications, cost analysis, production value, and contact information to give readers a 360 view of the market.



Key point summary of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market report:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market assessment on both regional and global levels

Market share analysis focused on key market players

Market assessment based on critical factors including, Trends, Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities, along with lucrative strategic approaches

Strategic recommendations in key business segments backed by the extensive market estimations



Key Coverage of report:

Impact of the latest technological innovations on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market

Key growth strategies adopted by the prominent market players to address the challenges and restraints put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic

Historical and current trends likely to affect the overall market dynamics of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market

Growth assessment of the various market segments over the forecast timeline

Regional and global presence of major market players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market



To summarize, the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2030



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. EV Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. EV Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Concern About Environmental Pollution

4.2.2.2. Government Policies And Subsidies

4.2.2.3. Heavy Investments From Automakers In EV

4.2.2.4. Demand For Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack Of Standardization In Charging Infrastructure

4.2.3.2. High Costs Of Setting-Up EV Infrastructure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. EV Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Infrastructure Provider Insights & Trends



Continued…..



