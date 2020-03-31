Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market - Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market accounted for over US$ 10.0 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~32.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players Include:



Some of the prominent players in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ChargePoint, Inc, ABB, BP p.l.c., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Webasto Charging Systems Inc., Siemens, and EVgo Services LLC, among others.



Scope of Report:



Heavy investments by key players in the construction of electric vehicle charging station, rising environmental concerns across the globe regarding carbon emissions, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles are the major factors driving the electric vehicle charging station market. Moreover, regional governments have been undertaking initiatives to build charging stations. For instance, the Indian government is planning to construct electric vehicle charging stations every 25 km by 2030. Moreover, building electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy and ongoing R&D activities presents novel opportunities in the market.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. The growth of this region can be attributed to government initiatives to promote clean energy and a huge customer base. Moreover, the growing demand for electric vehicles in this region is further supplementing the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.



The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:



-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market for the forecast period 2019 – 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?



