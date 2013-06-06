Jim Blain Speaking at NextEnergy Center in Detroit

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The President of PEP Stations, LLC will be giving a presentation about the benefits of installing electric car charging stations at commercial properties and the features that business owners should look for when considering a charging station.



The event will be held at the NextEnergy Center at 461 Burroughs Street in Detroit on June 18th, 2013 from 9am-3pm EST. It is part of a workplace charging workshop designed to educate the business community about the changing automobile industry and ways that they can stay up to date with the evolution of alternative power sources. Electric cars are a more fuel efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline powered vehicles. Businesses that encourage their use can both reap financial benefits and gain respect for their community-first choices.



PEP Stations provide premium Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations. Their products are created to be reliable, safe, and easy to use while also retaining aesthetic value. Charging stations are practical choices for commercial properties, hotels, entertainment and sports venues, healthcare and government institutions, and any business that has a significant amount of vehicular traffic.



To see the PEP Stations brochure, watch product videos, or view the full catalogue of their products and services, visit http://www.pepstations.com/.



About PEP Stations

PEP Stations were conceptualized and designed by architect James Blain. James Blain & Associates, located in Livonia, Michigan, has over 30 years of award winning commercial development and design experience. PEP Stations are represented by Hubbell, Incorporated and all PEP Stations are serviced and monitored by Diebold, Inc.