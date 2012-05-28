Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in China 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 107.6 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in shortage of oil reserves. The EV Charging Station market in China has also been witnessing rapid growth of the Transportation sector. However, limited performance of EVs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market in China 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the EV Charging Station market in the China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include NARI Technology Development Co. Ltd., XJ Electric Co. Ltd., Rongxin Power Electronic Co. Ltd., and Henan Senyuan Electric Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70510/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market-in-china-2011-2015.html