The need to reduce the level of pollution and increased investment by the government is driving the demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is forecasted to be worth USD 49.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the number of electric vehicles and advancement in technology will drive the demand for the market.
However, the high cost required in the overhaul, initial investment, and maintenance is hampering the market's development. The dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, local air pollution, and resulting climate change impacts, and low oil usage from the transportation sector owing to the usage of electric vehicles promise a breakthrough in the future transportation sector.
Key participants include ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market on the basis of charging infrastructure type, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:
Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
CCS
CHADEMO
Normal Charging
Tesla Supercharger
Type-2
Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Level 1 (120 V)
Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)
Level 3 (Upto 600 V)
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electric Bike
Plug-In Hybrid PHEV
EV Passenger Cars
Heavy Delivery Vans
Others
Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Portable Chargers
Fixed Chargers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Public
Private
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1.Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing Concern About Environmental Pollution
4.2.2.2. Government Policies And Subsidies
4.2.2.3. Heavy Investments From Automakers In EV
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack Of Standardization In Charging Infrastructure
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Infrastructure Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Charging Infrastructure Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. CCS
5.1.2. CHADEMO
5.1.3. Normal Charging
5.1.4. Tesla Supercharger
5.1.5. Type-2
Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Level Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Charging Level Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Level 1 (120 V)
6.1.2. Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)
6.1.3. Level 3 (Upto 600 V)
Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Vehicle Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Vehicle Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Electric Bike
7.1.2. Plug-In Hybrid PHEV
7.1.3. EV Passenger Cars
7.1.4. Heavy Delivery Vans
7.1.5. Others
CONTINUED..!!
