Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size, Top Manufactures, Growth Rate, Market Shares and Forecasts to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations is also named as EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point, charge point, electronic charging station (ECS), and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). These stations are used to supply electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles. The EV charging stations consist of electric motors powered by electrical energy stored in a battery for propulsion. These stations provides a special connectors that provides to the variety of standards and ranges as well as capabilities. The increasing attractiveness of EVs for consumers, businesses and government agencies has increased the demand for EV charging stations.



The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026).



the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is expected to see growth rate of 33.83%



Major Players are:

Tesla, Inc. (United States),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Siemens AG (Germany),BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China),Yazaki Corporation (Japan),Schneider Electric SE (France),EFACEC Power Solutions (Portugal),Engie (France),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (United States),ChargePoint, Inc. (United States),Eaton Corporation Inc (Ireland),General Electric Company (United States),



Market Trends:

Technological Advances in Electric Vehicles Charging



Market Drivers:

Increasing Investments from Automotive Manufacturers

Government Policies and Subsidies

Growing Environment Pollution Concern

Demand for Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge



Challenges:

High Initial Cost of EVs in Comparison With Ice Vehicles



Opportunities:

Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Powered By Renewable Sources

Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Costs



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station), Application (Public, Private), Electric Bus Charging Type (Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph, On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph, Charging Via Connector), Charging Infrastructure Type (Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, Normal Charge, Tesla Supercharger, Type 2 (IEC 62196)), Installation Type (Portable, Fixed), Charging Station Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging, Inductive Charging), Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)



The report covers the current COVID-19 impact on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Key aspects of the report:

- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Summary

- Fiscal Effect on Economy

- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Competition

- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Analysis by Application

- Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

- Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

- Market Forecast

- The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market have also been included in the study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 "Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing." Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



