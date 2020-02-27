Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations is also named as EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point, charge point, electronic charging station (ECS), and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). These stations are used to supply electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles. The EV charging stations consist of electric motors powered by electrical energy stored in a battery for propulsion. These stations provides a special connectors that provides to the variety of standards and ranges as well as capabilities. The increasing attractiveness of EVs for consumers, businesses and government agencies has increased the demand for EV charging stations.

According to AMA, the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is expected to see growth rate of 33.83% and may see market size of USD15.79 Billion by 2024.

Tesla, Inc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), EFACEC Power Solutions (Portugal), Engie (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (United States), ChargePoint, Inc. (United States), Eaton Corporation Inc (Ireland) and General Electric Company (United States)

Market Trend

- Technological Advances in Electric Vehicles Charging

Market Drivers

- Increasing Investments from Automotive Manufacturers

- Government Policies and Subsidies

Opportunities

- Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Powered By Renewable Sources

- Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Costs

Restraints

- Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure

- The Emergence of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

Challenges

- High Initial Cost of EVs in Comparison With Ice Vehicles



The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station), Application (Public, Private), Electric Bus Charging Type (Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph, On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph, Charging Via Connector), Charging Infrastructure Type (Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, Normal Charge, Tesla Supercharger, Type 2 (IEC 62196)), Installation Type (Portable, Fixed), Charging Station Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging, Inductive Charging), Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3)

Table of Contents

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecast