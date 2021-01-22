Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market trends –Reduction in the price of Lithium-ion batteries.



Electric vehicle charging stations are machines that supply electric energy for recharging plug-in electric vehicles like electric bikes, cars, and many others. These are mainly installed at public places like retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants, parks, and many other public places. The global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach a value of USD 49.53 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 38.5%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



Important the study on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Key participants include ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.



Market Drivers

The growing adoption of electric vehicles and rising concerns relating to the environmental health will be the primary driving factor for the global electric vehicle charging stations market during the forecast period. Higher government investments in the market to encourage the use of electric vehicles will be a major driving factor for growth. The electric vehicle charging stations market growth will also be boosted due to the reduced cost of the lithium-ion batteries which are mainly used in the electric vehicles.



Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period and dominate the global market by the end of the forecast period. The electrification of the automobile industry and the high investments for the same purpose will boost the regional market growth. Higher concerns relating to the environmental health and steps taken to reduce pollution will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2



Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (Upto 600 V)



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid PHEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others



Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private



Table of Content:

Chapter 1.Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Concern About Environmental Pollution

4.2.2.2. Government Policies And Subsidies

4.2.2.3. Heavy Investments From Automakers In EV

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack Of Standardization In Charging Infrastructure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…