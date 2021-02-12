Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- As the growing number of ECUs per EV reduces efficiency, several automotive giants work together with OEMs to optimize the ECUs, while not affecting the automotive functionality. This saves space and reduces the weight of the vehicle, thereby minimizing fuel consumption. Various safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lighting, and anti-lock brakes, are planned to introduce help regulations from government and regulatory agencies to improve road safety. The ECU Global Electric Vehicle Market is projected to be valued at USD 42.74 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 38.5% through the estimated timeline.



Market Drivers

The growing demand for electric passenger cars, the increased adoption of infotainment systems, and the increasing tendency for ADAS and advanced safety systems are among the main factors driving the ECU electric vehicle industry's development. Increased use of automated driving technology such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind detection, parking assistance has driven market growth.



Regional Outlook

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific led the industry with a market share of 53.2% in 2019 in terms of market value. The APAC region's market domination, led by China, is due to massive investment by emerging countries in the growth and production of electric vehicles, thereby driving the market for ECUs. North America is expected to rise at a CAGR of 37.9% in the projected timeframe. The rising need for energy-efficient vehicles and stringent government legislation to lower carbon emissions are driving the general demand on the industry.



Key Highlights From The Report

By capacity, the 32-bit electric vehicle ECU sub-segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The 32-bit ECU components are primarily deployed in automotive parts attributed to the accompanying advantages such as the necessity of low power for operation and design simplifications.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is likely to grow at a rate of 36.6% in the forecast period, owing to the rising incorporation of electric vehicles in commercial fleets, as well as increasing concern among fleet owners for the safety and security of the vehicle during transit.

By propulsion type, hybrid vehicles held a larger market share in 2019, as they are powered by both fuel and battery. Conversely, the BEVs are projected to witness a faster growth rate in the period 2020-2027.

By application, ADAS & safety systems, in terms of market size, dominated the electric vehicle ECU market in 2019. ADAS is the most demanding application, in terms of processing power, owing to its beneficial features comprising obstacle detection, lane departure warning & change assistance, juncture collision warning, and rollover & rear impact warning, among others for offering protection to the in-car passengers and common public.

The market in the Asia Pacific region accounted for a revenue of USD 1,600.4 Million in 2019. The market dominance of the APAC region, led by China, is due to massive investments by developing countries in the development and production of electric vehicles, thus driving the market for ECUs. The region is also expected to create substantial opportunities with continuous technological advancements to reduce the ECU count per vehicle.



Key participants include Altera, Atmel Corporation, Continental AG, DELPHI Technologies, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Hyundai Mobis, among others.



Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Powered

Hybrid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others



