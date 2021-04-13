Market Size – USD 2,961.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles to curb CO2 emission
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market is expected to reach USD 42.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for electric passenger vehicles, the increased implementation of infotainment systems, and the growing propensity for ADAS and automated protection systems are among the significant factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle ECU market. Besides, a rise in the number of electronic components to perform improved functionalities of dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and powertrain functions, has contributed to substantial growth in the average ECU number used in electric vehicles.
The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.
Key participants include Altera, Atmel Corporation, Continental AG, DELPHI Technologies, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Hyundai Mobis, among others.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Electric Vehicle ECU market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities
The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Electric Vehicle ECU market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market on the basis of capacity, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region:
Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
16-Bit
32-Bit
64-Bit
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Battery Powered
Hybrid
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ADAS & Safety Systems
Body Electronics
Powertrain
Infotainment
Others
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle ECU Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electric Vehicle ECU Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Paradigm Shift from Mechanical to Electronic systems
4.2.2.2. High Demand for Infotainment Systems in Electric Vehicles
4.2.2.3. Growing Adoption of ADAS Technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Software issues force OEMs to bear hefty recall costs
4.2.3.2. Centralization of Vehicle ECUs Impacting the Volume Demand for Electric Vehicle ECU
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle ECU Market By Capacity Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. 16-Bit
5.1.2. 32-Bit
5.1.3. 64-Bit
CONTINUED…!
