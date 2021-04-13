Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market is expected to reach USD 42.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for electric passenger vehicles, the increased implementation of infotainment systems, and the growing propensity for ADAS and automated protection systems are among the significant factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle ECU market. Besides, a rise in the number of electronic components to perform improved functionalities of dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and powertrain functions, has contributed to substantial growth in the average ECU number used in electric vehicles.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.



Key participants include Altera, Atmel Corporation, Continental AG, DELPHI Technologies, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Hyundai Mobis, among others.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Electric Vehicle ECU market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Electric Vehicle ECU market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market on the basis of capacity, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, and region:



Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Powered

Hybrid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle ECU Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Electric Vehicle ECU Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Paradigm Shift from Mechanical to Electronic systems



4.2.2.2. High Demand for Infotainment Systems in Electric Vehicles



4.2.2.3. Growing Adoption of ADAS Technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Software issues force OEMs to bear hefty recall costs



4.2.3.2. Centralization of Vehicle ECUs Impacting the Volume Demand for Electric Vehicle ECU



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle ECU Market By Capacity Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. 16-Bit



5.1.2. 32-Bit



5.1.3. 64-Bit



CONTINUED…!



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

