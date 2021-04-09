Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 368.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.6%, Market Trends – High demand in cognitive analytical insights



The Global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is projected to reach USD 2.30 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the proliferation of the global electric vehicle sales, technological advancements in EV charging infrastructure, battery management, & electric vehicle sustainability, and increasing push from the governments for the deployment of highway electric vehicles and fast public charging infrastructure and its wide availability.



THE COVID-19 IMPACT



The report sheds light on the emerging trends and changes in the market dynamics with regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the overall industry and provides a post-COVID-19 perspective of market growth and trends.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value, contributed to the largest market share of plug-in hybrid PHEV in 2019 and is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 39.8% in the forecast period, attributed to increasing concern towards environmental pollution and government support to promote sustainable mobility.

Heavy duty vehicles are unable to use a similar fast charging infrastructure as the passenger cars. They require bigger battery packs, higher-power stations, and draw more energy and require faster charging systems to charge quickly. This way, the demand for the heavy duty vehicles are deliberately being boosted.

In January 2019, Tesla planned on installing more superchargers for its electric vehicles across Europe. Major expansions happened in Southern and Eastern Europe.

Key players in the market include Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., EVBox, ABB, Blink Charging Co, ChargePoint, Inc., Elmec Inc, Hong Kong EV Power Limited, GARO, Proterra Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market on the basis of Vehicle Type, Charger Type, Installation Type, Application, Battery Type, Vehicle Technology, and region:



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Light Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Electric Bikes

Others



Charger Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Others



Installation Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Public

Private



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Solid State Lithium-ion (SSB)



Vehicle Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)



The report offers detailed information on the competitive landscape of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System market along with the regional bifurcation. The report studies the key markets for production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, emerging consumer trends, market spread, import/export, along with the presence of the key players and their business strategies.



Major Regions of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Analyzed in the Report Include:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing proliferation of heavy duty electric vehicle

4.2.2.2. Extensive rise in the fast public charging infrastructure

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Unavailability of the sufficient public charging infrastructure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Charger Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Charger Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. CCS

5.1.2. CHADEMO

5.1.3. Tesla Supercharger

5.1.4. TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Installation Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Installation Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Portable

6.1.2. Fixed



CONTINUED..!!



