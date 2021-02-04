Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- An electric vehicle fast-charging system helps charge the electric vehicles much faster as compared to other chargers and supply electric energy to both the vehicles and the hybrid plug-ins connected to them. The growing demand for heavy-duty vehicles and electrification in the public transport systems will be a major driving factor for the global market demand. The global electric vehicle fast-charging system market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.30 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 25.6%.



The market is projected to see a substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals especially in North American region. Extensive proliferation of the EV fast charging infrastructure especially in the United States and rising investment in the EV charging infrastructure, is anticipated to stimulate demand for the market.



Key players in the market include Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., EVBox, ABB, Blink Charging Co, ChargePoint, Inc., Elmec Inc, Hong Kong EV Power Limited, GARO, Proterra Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens, among others.



Market Drivers



The growing adoption of electric vehicles by the people and increasing electrification in the public transport systems to reduce the air pollution caused due to the emissions from the vehicles is projected to have a positive impact on the market demand for electric vehicle fast charging system. The technological advancements in EV charging infrastructure, electric vehicle sustainability, battery management, and increasing push from the governments to deploy highway electric vehicles and fast public charging infrastructure will give a major boost to the market demand during the forecast period.



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Light Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Electric Bikes

Others



Charger Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



CCS

CHADEMO

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Others



Installation Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Portable

Fixed



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Public

Private



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Lead-Acid

Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Solid State Lithium-ion (SSB)



Vehicle Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)



Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)



Regional Analysis



North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing implementation of electric vehicles and the rising investments in the North American region for the development of better EV charging infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growth of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing proliferation of heavy duty electric vehicle



4.2.2.2. Extensive rise in the fast public charging infrastructure



4.2.2.3. Technological advancement



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Unavailability of the sufficient public charging infrastructure



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Charger Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Charger Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. CCS



5.1.2. CHADEMO



5.1.3. Tesla Supercharger



5.1.4. TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Installation Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Installation Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Portable



6.1.2. Fixed



Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Public



7.1.2. Private



Continue…!



