Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Rising adoption of electric vehicles and increasing government support in the form of subsidies and incentives to increase adoption of electric vehicles are other key factors expected to augment growth of the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market going ahead.



To get a sample copy of the Global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/557



Some Key Highlights in the Report



Grease segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of grease in electric vehicles for lubricating door locks, hinges, and powertrain is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Increasing adoption of BEVs globally is expected to drive revenue growth of the battery electric vehicles segment during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include 3M, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Motul, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Engineered Fluids Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation.

In September 2019, Valvoline Inc. launched electric vehicle-specific product offerings with the introduction of EV Performance Fluids. The global product line includes EV drive system fluid, EV heat transfer fluid, EV grease, and EV brake fluid which is designed to meet the distinctive requirements of electric vehicles.



Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, propulsion type, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Grease

Brake Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Drive System Fluid



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

OEMs

Aftermarket



Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/557



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market:



The comprehensive global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Fluid and Lubricants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Fluid and Lubricants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for effective and reliable electric vehicle Fluid and lubricants

4.2.2.2. Growing need for better thermal management in electric vehicles

4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of electric vehicles

4.2.2.4. Increasing focus among users on timely servicing of electric vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of electric vehicle Fluid and lubricants

4.2.3.2. Issues regarding feasibility of developing immersion cooling battery during thermal management

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Fluid and Lubricants Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Grease

5.1.2. Brake Fluid

5.1.3. Heat Transfer Fluid

5.1.4. Drive System Fluid



CONTINUED..!!



For more details on the Global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-fluids-and-lubricants-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-electric-vehicle-fluids-and-lubricants-market