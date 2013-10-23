Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Electric Vehicle Forecasts, Trends and Opportunities 2014-2024



This master report summarising and forecasting every sector of the EV industry remains unique. It adds new sectors as they become substantial, the latest being car-like MicroEVs homologated as quadricycles in Europe.



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In the last year it has become a more closely integrated market - pure electric and hybrid whether on land, water or airborne. For example, Nissan has launched hybrid cars selling in tens of thousands yearly. The e-bike company Brammo has taken orders for 4,000 of its $20,000 record-breaking e-motorbike on its launch in the USA. Previously, e-motorbikes have been merely a curiosity.



Many profitable niches are emerging just as the largest major sectors are changing in importance; the industrial and commercial sector is now bigger and much more profitable than e-cars, and is set to remain so for at least eight more years.



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All components are changing with supercapacitors sometimes replacing or partly replacing batteries and also new types of battery, energy harvesting, power electronics and structure powering growth in this already huge and prosperous business. It is comprehensively forecasted only in this master report and the subsidiary reports on the segments. Disruptive change is now the norm and Apple-like inspiration and technological innovation is at last being seen.



The fruits of all this are truly spectacular; including such things as the Marian fast surface boat that acts as a submarine when necessary, the fixed-wing plane that will stay aloft for five years on sunshine and the flying jet ski. An amphibious hybrid plane is also going into production with military robot jellyfish, bats and swarming flies. The race is on to make extremely short take-off and landing (ESTL) personal planes and air taxis, some that take-off and land vertically in your garden or from the "pocket airport" on top of a regular airport building.



10 year forecasts across all EV sectors



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This report gives the unit numbers, average vehicle prices, and total value for ten years for the following vehicle types:



- Hybrid cars

- Pure electric cars

- Heavy industrial

- Buses

- Lighting industrial/commercial

- Micro EV/quadricycle

- Golf car and motorized gold caddy

- Mobility for the disabled

- Two-wheel and allied

- Military

- Marine

- Other



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