Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Auto-Owners Insurance, GEICO, Erie Insurance

Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Definition:

Electric vehicle insurance offers financial protection to vehicles against liabilities like accidental damage, fire, natural calamities, riots, theft of the insured vehicle, and third-party injuries or damages to their property. It helps to avoid law-mandated penalties, and avoid expensive repairing bills. Choosing the right insurance policy for electric vehicles can help to avoid out-of-pocket expenses.



Market Drivers

- Rising Road Accidents Incidences due to High Traffic

- High Offerings From Insurance Companies



Market Trend

- Lack of Policy for the Protection of Electric Vehicles

- Need for Electric Vehicles Insurance owing to Safety Measures



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with the Electric Vehicles Insurance Policies

- Lack of Transparency



Opportunities

- The Demand for Electric Vehicles is Gathering Pace can create Opportunities for the Market Growth



The Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Private Car Insurance, Two Wheeler Insurance, Commercial Vehicle Insurance), End-Use Verticals (Commercial, Personal), Distribution Channel (Online, Brokers, Agents, Others), Coverage (Third-Party Injuries or Property Damage, Personal Car Damage, Accidental Death, Natural Disasters, Man-made Disasters, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On 18th August 2021, Carrot Insurance has launched Pay-Per-Mile Insurance called Carrot EV Cover. The new launch was specially designed to protect electric mobility and the owners. Carrot Cover offers reasonably priced insurance policies that can be affordable for consumers.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Guidelines, "The general insurers offering vehicle insurance should adhere to at all times."



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



