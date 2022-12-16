NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Electric Vehicle Insurance space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Erie Insurance (United States), TATA AIG (India), USAA (United States), State Farm (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Acko General Insurance (India), Auto-Owners Insurance (United States), Deloitte (United Kingdom), Girnar Insurance Brokers Private Limited (India), GEICO (United States).



Definition:

Electric vehicle insurance offers financial protection to vehicles against liabilities like accidental damage, fire, natural calamities, riots, theft of the insured vehicle, and third-party injuries or damages to their property. It helps to avoid law-mandated penalties, and avoid expensive repairing bills. Choosing the right insurance policy for electric vehicles can help to avoid out-of-pocket expenses.



Market Trends:

Lack of Policy for the Protection of Electric Vehicles

Need for Electric Vehicles Insurance owing to Safety Measures

Market Drivers:

Rising Road Accidents Incidences due to High Traffic

High Offerings From Insurance Companies

Market Opportunities:

The Demand for Electric Vehicles is Gathering Pace can create Opportunities for the Market Growth

Segment Analysis:

On 18th August 2021, Carrot Insurance has launched Pay-Per-Mile Insurance called Carrot EV Cover. The new launch was specially designed to protect electric mobility and the owners. Carrot Cover offers reasonably priced insurance policies that can be affordable for consumers.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Guidelines, "The general insurers offering vehicle insurance should adhere to at all times."

The Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Plans (Third-Party Insurance, Comprehensive Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Banks, Fintech Companies), Coverage (Liability Coverage, Collision Coverage, Comprehensive Coverage, Medical Payments Coverage, Others {Personal Injury, Protection, and Uninsured and, Underinsured Motorist, Coverage})



Global Electric Vehicle Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



