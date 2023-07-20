Electric Vehicle Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029: Allianz, AXA, Aviva

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Electric Vehicle Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Bajaj Allianz (India), ACKO (India), Digit Insurance (India), HDFC (India), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Direct Line Insurance Group plc (United Kingdom), The Progressive Corporation (United States), GEICO (United States)



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 14.69% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Electric Car Insurance, Electric Bike Insurance) by Type (Third-party Insurance, Own Damage Cover, Comprehensive Insurance, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



Definition:

Electric vehicle insurance offers financial protection to vehicles against liabilities like accidental damage, fire, natural calamities, riots, theft of the insured vehicle, and third-party injuries or damages to their property. It helps to avoid law-mandated penalties, and avoid expensive repairing bills. Choosing the right insurance policy for electric vehicles can help to avoid out-of-pocket expenses.



Market Trends:

- Lack of Policy for the Protection of Electric Vehicles

- Need for Electric Vehicles Insurance owing to Safety Measures



Market Drivers:

- Rising Road Accidents Incidences due to High Traffic

- High Offerings From Insurance Companies



Market Opportunities:

- The Demand for Electric Vehicles is Gathering Pace can create Opportunities for the Market Growth



Major Highlights of the Electric Vehicle Insurance Market report



Global Electric Vehicle Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Electric Vehicle Insurance market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Electric Vehicle Insurance market.

- -To showcase the development of the Electric Vehicle Insurance market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Electric Vehicle Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Electric Vehicle Insurance market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Electric Vehicle Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



