Electric Vehicle Insurance the Next Big Thing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- It will come as a surprise to no one that the market for electric vehicles is expanding significantly. In fact, from North America to the Middle East, Europe to Asia-Pacific, the demand for electric vehicles continues to increase. However, there are challenges, including rising road traffic accidents, which is one of the market drivers behind electric vehicle insurance. This type of insurance is designed to offer financial protection to vehicles against a range of liabilities, many of which are specific to electric vehicles. These include third party injuries and damage. Forecasts that predict electric vehicle insurance to be the next big thing are focused on how it is a product that can help avoid expensive repair bills and ensuring that anyone driving this type of car does not end up out of pocket. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to gather pace, insurance companies are increasingly seeking to fill the current gap that exists when it comes to competitive policies, creating substantial market growth in the years to come.



Emerging and evolving areas of insurance, like policies for electric vehicles, provide a wealth of opportunities when it comes to insurance jobs USA. Selby Jennings is a specialist in hiring for the banking and financial services sector and has been supporting the market for insurance jobs USA since it was first established in 2004. The team has extensive expertise in insurance and actuarial roles, as well as a range of other connected areas, from legal and compliance to financial technology, corporate and investment banking and risk management. Today, Selby Jennings has extensive resources to support organizations within markets like this to evolve, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be found for every hiring need. That's why the firm has become a go-to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step, as well as enterprises seeking to use hiring to embed organizational resilience.



The support that Selby Jennings is able to provide for insurance jobs USA is nationwide, extending to major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm also has a robust international presence thanks to the fact that the team in the US is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Since it was first established, Selby Jennings has worked on developing a powerful combination of resources - robust nationwide and international networks as well as a highly trained team with deep expertise. Investing in its own people has been vital to this. Selby Jennings ensures that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as insurance jobs USA there are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Special Situations Analyst, RFP Writer [Hybrid] and Market & Investor Relations Director.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



