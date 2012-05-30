Electric Vehicle Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The Electric Vehicle Market in China is part of Netscribes’ Automobile Industry Series reports. Led by supportive government policies the electric vehicle market in China is expected to witness robust growth.



The report begins with an overview of the different segments of electric vehicles. It is followed by the market overview section which provides a snapshot of the global electric vehicle market. A brief comparison of the EV infrastructure deployment across nations has also been covered in this section. This is followed by a brief description of the electric vehicle market in China including the planned EV targets of major cities in China.



Factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle market in China are also explained in detail. Rising population and growing transport demand provides an impetus to the growth of the electric vehicle market in China. Foreign dependency on crude oil is expected to emerge as a major growth driver for the Chinese electric vehicle market. Reduction mandate of CO2 emission is expected to boost the growth prospects of the electric vehicle market in China. Per capita CO2 emission in China has grown with a CAGR of 6%. Development of EV battery manufacturers coupled with government incentives also provides a major growth opportunity for the electric vehicle market in China.



The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Electric vehicle performance has emerged as a major challenge facing the market growth. Cost constraints and battery life cycle are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the growth of the Chinese electric vehicle market.



Brief description of the key policies undertaken by the government of China with a view to develop the electric vehicle market is also highlighted in the report. Some of the major initiatives covered include development plan for fuel-efficient and new energy vehicles (2011-2020), ten cities, one thousand vehicles program and research and development support policies.



Emerging trends in the electric vehicle market include product innovation, infrastructure development and growing competition.



This is followed by the mergers and acquisitions section, illustrating the recent mergers and acquisition activities that have taken place in the Chinese electric vehicle market. This section includes the announced date, closing date, target, buyer/investor, seller and deal size.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the electric vehicle market in China briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players’ revenues, profits and market capitalization. The key domestic players are ranked according to the total income and net profit. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the electric vehicle market in China covered in the report include market size & growth, rise in population, dependency on imported crude oil, per capita CO2 emission, rise in non fossil fuel usage, gasoline price and reduction in cost of EV.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, trends and challenges persisting in the electric vehicle market in China.



