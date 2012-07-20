Electric Vehicle Market in China 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Transportation research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- The Electric Vehicle Market in China is part of Netscribes' Automobile Industry Series reports. Led by supportive government policies the electric vehicle market in China is expected to witness robust growth.
The report begins with an overview of the different segments of electric vehicles. It is followed by the market overview section which provides a snapshot of the global electric vehicle market. A brief comparison of the EV infrastructure deployment across nations has also been covered in this section. This is followed by a brief description of the electric vehicle market in China including the planned EV targets of major cities in China.
Factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle market in China are also explained in detail. Rising population and growing transport demand provides an impetus to the growth of the electric vehicle market in China. Foreign dependency on crude oil is expected to emerge as a major growth driver for the Chinese electric vehicle market. Reduction mandate of CO2 emission is expected to boost the growth prospects of the electric vehicle market in China. Per capita CO2 emission in China has grown with a CAGR of 6%. Development of EV battery manufacturers coupled with government incentives also provides a major growth opportunity for the electric vehicle market in China.
The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Electric vehicle performance has emerged as a major challenge facing the market growth. Cost constraints and battery life cycle are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the growth of the Chinese electric vehicle market.
Brief description of the key policies undertaken by the government of China with a view to develop the electric vehicle market is also highlighted in the report. Some of the major initiatives covered include development plan for fuel-efficient and new energy vehicles (2011-2020), ten cities, one thousand vehicles program and research and development support policies.
Emerging trends in the electric vehicle market include product innovation, infrastructure development and growing competition.
This is followed by the mergers and acquisitions section, illustrating the recent mergers and acquisition activities that have taken place in the Chinese electric vehicle market. This section includes the announced date, closing date, target, buyer/investor, seller and deal size.
