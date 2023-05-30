Electric Vehicle Market Poised to Reach 39.2 Million Units by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- The electric vehicle market size is projected to grow from 8,151 thousand units in 2022 to reach 39,208 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Factors such as growing demand zero emissions commuting and governments supporting low emission vehicles through subsidies & tax rebates have led to automakers adopting to EV's and growth of Electric Vehicle market.



Growing concerns over increased pollution by the automotive industry is the prime reason government bodies are promoting zero emission vehicles over Petrol or Diesel ones. People have recognized the need for promoting zero emission vehicles to reduce the increasing pollution. To attract and encourage people to buy EV's, government bodies of different countries are introducing lucrative schemes and incentives that include formidable discounts, lower vehicle acquisition taxes, lower road taxes for zero emission vehicles etc.



The passenger car segment to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The electric vehicle market for passenger cars is largest in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America. In Asia, China, Japan and South Korea are the countries leading the passenger EV market in the region. This is due to the strong government support for passenger EV's in these countries. Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK etc. are the top countries in the European region with a growing demand for EV passenger vehicles. These countries have come out with string emission regulations and a variety of subsidies, grants and incentives for shifting to EV's. in 2020, due to these measures, Europe's EV sales went beyond China's EV sales, but China sold more EVs in 2021 due to the growing demand of mini-EVs. North America is also increasing EV passenger car demand with various states in US and Canada leading the electrifying trend. MEA countries have started to increase their EV market and are expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming years.



Rear wheel Drive EV's to be the fastest growing in demand during the forecast period



The demand for RWD EV's has been on the increase across all regions, particularly across Asia Pacific and Europe. This is due to its easier vehicle control and growing demand for these vehicles. North America also has seen a faster growth in these vehicles with Tesla Model 3 Standard version, BMW i3, Volkswagen ID4, Porsche Tycan etc. leading the market. In the coming decade, the growth of RWD EV's will be highest in MEA due to its newer market and mostly across Asia Pacific. The Wuling Hongguang Mini EV which made a big splash in the EV market in 2020 and 2021 is also a RWD popular across Asia and Europe.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the forecast.



This report maps the EV industry in the Asia Pacific region for China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The region is home to some of the fastest-developing economies, such as China and India. The governments of these emerging economies have recognized the growth potential of the electric vehicle market and, hence, have taken different initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture electric vehicles in domestic markets. China for instance is investing significantly in the production of both electric passenger as well as commercial vehicles, with export plans. OEMs such as BYD plan to open plants in other parts of the world to manufacture electric buses and electric trucks to meet regional demand. The country supports EV usage by offering a subsidy for buying EVs. The country is also encouraging manufacturers to develop better EV technology. Various EV charging stations are set up across the country due to the subsidy for setting up EV infrastructure.



Key Market Players:



The electric vehicle companies such as Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD (China), and Stellantis (Netherlands) are established players in this market



