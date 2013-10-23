Electric Vehicle Market Trends and Forecast 2014-2024: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- This master report summarising and forecasting every sector of the EV industry remains unique. It adds new sectors as they become substantial, the latest being car-like MicroEVs homologated as quadricycles in Europe.



In the last year it has become a more closely integrated market - pure electric and hybrid whether on land, water or airborne. For example, Nissan has launched hybrid cars selling in tens of thousands yearly. The e-bike company Brammo has taken orders for 4,000 of its $20,000 record-breaking e-motorbike on its launch in the USA. Previously, e-motorbikes have been merely a curiosity.



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Many profitable niches are emerging just as the largest major sectors are changing in importance; the industrial and commercial sector is now bigger and much more profitable than e-cars, and is set to remain so for at least eight more years.



All components are changing with supercapacitors sometimes replacing or partly replacing batteries and also new types of battery, energy harvesting, power electronics and structure powering growth in this already huge and prosperous business. It is comprehensively forecasted only in this master report and the subsidiary reports on the segments. Disruptive change is now the norm and Apple-like inspiration and technological innovation is at last being seen.



The fruits of all this are truly spectacular; including such things as the Marian fast surface boat that acts as a submarine when necessary, the fixed-wing plane that will stay aloft for five years on sunshine and the flying jet ski. An amphibious hybrid plane is also going into production with military robot jellyfish, bats and swarming flies. The race is on to make extremely short take-off and landing (ESTL) personal planes and air taxis, some that take-off and land vertically in your garden or from the "pocket airport" on top of a regular airport building.



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10 year forecasts across all EV sectors



This report gives the unit numbers, average vehicle prices, and total value for ten years for the following vehicle types:



Hybrid cars

Pure electric cars

Heavy industrial

Buses

Lighting industrial/commercial

Micro EV/quadricycle

Golf car and motorized gold caddy

Mobility for the disabled

Two-wheel and allied

Military

Marine

Other



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The market for electric vehicle inverters, both hybrid and pure electric, will grow from around $10billion to an estimated $18billion from 2013 to 2023 as discussed in this new report. The demand for inverters and electric power conversions is already well established in the automation and industrial control industries which are also growing at considerable pace, therefore the addition of a significant complimentary emerging market will create new sectors for existing inverter and power electronic component suppliers as well as create opportunities for new players, particularly those with specialist electric vehicle knowledge and those able to develop added value through highly integrated electric powertrain systems.



Every electric vehicle needs at least one electric traction motor, many have two or more, and each traction motor requires an inverter to power it. The market place for electric vehicle inverters is both varied and dynamic. Inverter sizes range from a few hundred watts to several hundred kilowatts and span electric vehicle applications from electric cycles to passenger vehicles to commercial and military vehicles, all of which are expanding at unprecedented rates.. This wide market place provides scope for players to participate in the general market place and in niche areas, and indeed there no providers of inverters who cross the complete range of electric vehicles.



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All electric vehicles have at least one traction motor, so the market for electric vehicle traction motors is one of the largest markets for electric vehicle parts and a primary determinant of the performance and affordability of a given vehicle. Indeed, IDTechEx Research find that in 2013 44.6 million electric motors will be needed for vehicles, rising to 147.7 million in 2023.



Today, the motors that propel electric vehicles on land, through water and in the air are mainly brushless because brushed commutator motors are on the way out. Most of the number and the value of those brushless traction motors lies in permanent magnet synchronous ones, notably Brushless DC ""BLDC"", a form with trapezoidal waveform, and Permanent Magnet AC ""PMAC"", a type with a sinusoidal waveform. No matter: they both have excellent performance including simple provision of reverse and regenerative braking. However, that dominance is about to change. The main reason is not those well publicised but elusive in-wheel motors coming in at two to six per vehicle but simply the move to much larger vehicles and therefore motors.



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Electric Vehicle Battery Market Market Size, Investment Analysis, and Forecast to 2020 provides insight into the market scenario related to electric vehicle batteries. The electric vehicle battery is a key component that controls the performance of the electric vehicles, and accounts for a dominating share of the cost of the vehicle. Nickel-metal hydride and lithium-ion batteries are the key battery types that are used in electric vehicles. The global market for electric vehicle battery market is in the early growth stage. The market is largely concentrated in countries such as the US, Japan, China and some European Union (EU) countries where there is an increasing adoption of electric vehicles in order to reduce carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. The reduction in battery pack cost and further improvement in battery technology is essential for the growth of electric vehicle battery market during the forecast period.



The report gives detailed information on the current status and the opportunities provided by the electric vehicle battery market for US, UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Japan, China and the global market. The report starts with a discussion on the global electric vehicle battery market and explores the market size, key initiatives undertaken, drivers and restraints . The report later provides a detailed analysis on market sizing and outlook for these key nations. Vendor landscape analysis for electric vehicle battery players is also provided in the report.



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