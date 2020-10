Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market - How to Leverage on Chemical Industry During COVID-19 Crisis?

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global electric vehicle powertrain market size is predicted to reach USD 64.87 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The growing environmental concerns and rising energy consumption will contribute positively to the electric vehicle powertrain market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the focus on green energy to reduce carbon emissions along with growing innovation in hybrid vehicles by renowned automotive companies will have a positive impact on the electric vehicle powertrain market revenue in the foreseeable future.



According to the published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis By Component Type (Electric Motor, Inverter, Converter, Power Distribution Module, Transmission), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Buses & Coaches), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 7.99 billion in 2018.



The electric vehicle powertrain market report focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments and parts of the electric vehicle powertrain market analysis, while providing statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and industry developments.



Get a Sample PDF Brochure with COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-powertrain-market-102635



The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market;







- Robert Bosch GmbH



- Continental AG



- Magna International Inc.



- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



- ZF Friedrichshafen AG



- BorgWarner Inc.



- Valeo



- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.



- NXP Semiconductors





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Regional Analysis:



Increasing Regulatory Programs to Boost Market in Asia Pacific



Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 3.82 billion in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to increasing penetration of electric vehicles in the region. The surge in regulatory programs for EVs sales such as EV sales quota, fuel economy targets, and advantages for EVs in license plate assignments in countries such as China and India will augment healthy growth of the market.



For instance, the implementation of strict emission regulations such as BS-VI in India and China VI will positively influence the market. Moreover, the leading players are focused on providing accessible charging infrastructure in developing countries, which in turn will augur well for the market.



Europe is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the growing regulations to curb carbon emissions. The presence of major automobile companies in the region will enable healthy growth of the market in Europe. North America is predicted to grow rapidly owing to the increasing investment in charging infrastructure.



Quick Buy - Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102635



Detailed Table of Content:







- Introduction







- Research Scope



- Market Segmentation



- Research Methodology



- Definitions and Assumptions





- Executive Summary



- Market Dynamics







- Market Drivers



- Market Restraints



- Market Opportunities





- Key Insights







- Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships



- Distributor Analysis – For Major Players



- Growth and Penetration Analysis



- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



- PEST Analysis



- Vendor Landscape





- Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026







- Key Findings / Summary



- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type







- Passenger Cars



- Buses & Coaches





- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Type







- Electric Motor



- Inverter



- Converter



- Power Distribution Module



- Transmission





- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region







- North America



- Europe



- Asia pacific



- Rest of the World









Get your Customized Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-vehicle-powertrain-market-102635







Read Press Release:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/electric-vehicle-powertrain-market-9769