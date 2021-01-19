Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Size, Share, Future Overview and Trends by 2027 : Chargemaster PLC, ClipperCreek, NRG EVgo, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is generally known as electric charging point or electric vehicle charging station. Electric automobiles and other enormous electric vehicles are witnessing demand and in turn is benefiting the market growth. The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is predicted to reach USD 26.76 Billion by 2027.



Key participants include Bosch Automotive Service Solution Inc, Eaton, Liberty Plugins, Chargemaster PLC, ClipperCreek, NRG EVgo, ChargePoint, FullCharger, Elektromotive, Circontrol, Tesla Motors, ABB, Blink Charging, Schneider Electric, Siemens, General Electric, AeroVironment, IES Synergy, Chargemaster, DBT-CEV, Pod Point, BYD, Xuji Group, Potivio, Auto Electric Power Plant, Wanbang, and Qingdao Telaidia.



Market Drivers



Owing to the expanding awareness about ecological issues such as global warming and air pollution the usage of electricity based vehicles is increasing. Ever increasing number of consumers interested in electric vehicles coupled with a few governments funding in the vehicle are estimate to drive growth of the market. Furthermore, the key players are presenting more improved models of electric vehicles especially at moderate costs. The abovementioned factors, are presenting growth of the electric vehicle supply equipment market. Additionally, these factors are likely to be same over the forecast period.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market on the basis of Level, End User, Equipment Type and region:



Level Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Level 1

Level 2

Level 3



End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial

Train stations

Government buildings



Equipment Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Portable Charger

Fixed charger



Regional Outlook



North America is foreseen to witness the most elevated CAGR of 34.5% followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. The electric vehicle supply equipment producers in the region are focusing on innovation, advancement, and improvement of elevated level charging foundation. The growing interest for diminishing usage of fossil fuel to lower the emission of its byproducts are encouraging installation of charging stations in the region.



