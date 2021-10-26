Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- Latest published market study on Development of Electric Vehicles in Surface and Underground Mining, 2021 Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Development of Electric Vehicles in Surface and Underground Mining, 2021 space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities



Summary

GlobalData's "Development of Electric Vehicles in Surface and Underground Mining, 2021" report analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of electric vehicles are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.



With leading mining companies pledging to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and many targeting carbon neutrality by 2050, or earlier, a switch from diesel-fuelled vehicles to battery-powered will be a critical step.



The pace of switching to electric mining vehicles is highest underground; over 160 LHDs and mining trucks are running on electric power, with this number rising by 25% in the 12 months to June 2021. For surface mines the use of electric-powered mining trucks has been relatively limited. It has historically focused on the use of trolley-assist trucks, of which GlobalData is tracking 160 globally, with battery power still being trialled.



Scope



- The report analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of electric vehicles are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.



Reasons to Buy



- Track the development of electric vehicles, specifically LHDs, underground mining trucks and trolley-assist trucks, in the mining sector.

- Drill down to numbers of electric mining vehicles by brand and model at each mine

- Compare the use of electric mining vehicles by mining company

- Identify the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.

- View future plans for the introduction of electric vehicles by mine.



Table of Contents

Electric Surface Trucks

Executive summary - Electric surface trucks

Global population of surface trolley trucks by mine, country, make and model

Recent & upcoming developments

Roll-out of trolley assist electric trucks at selected mines

Benefits achieved or predicted from trolley assist trucks by miners

Popular models of surface trolley trucks

Electric Underground Loader & Trucks

Executive summary - Underground loaders (LHDs) and trucks

Global population of electric LHDs & trucks by mine, country, make and model

Recent & upcoming developments

Roll-out of electric LHDs & trucks at selected mines

Number of electric LHDs & trucks operated by miners & OEMs

Benefits achieved or predicted from autonomous trucks - by miner & OEM

Popular models of electric LHDs & trucks



