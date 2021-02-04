Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The electric vehicles market is set to attain a valuation of USD 793.24 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.2%. An electric vehicle utilizes more than one electric motors for driving. The vehicle can be powered via a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources or can be self-contained via a battery, fuel cells, or solar panels. The electric vehicle types include plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and, fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).



The Electric Vehicles Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities.



Top Key participants include Volkswagen Group, Tesla Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, BMW, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Hyundai, among others.



Market Drivers



The major driving factor for the development of the electric vehicles market is the increasing government initiatives and policies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to low emission levels. The governments provide various subsidies, special benefits, and incentives such as tax rebates in new electric car registration.



Besides, the increasing awareness of environmental issues such as air pollution and an increase in oil consumption has opened opportunities to adopt eco-friendly methods such as EVs. The government sector invests in electrifying public transport to curb down CO2 emissions and enhance good air quality. These are the key factors that are driving the market growth over the forecast period.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

Passenger Car



Vehicle Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Luxury

Mid-Priced



Increasing investments in the research and development activities for the production of advanced technologies are also driving the industry's growth.



Regional Analysis



In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 48.6% market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Urbanization in countries such as Malaysia, China, India, and Indonesia has created the demand for EVs. Besides, the government's initiatives to reduce the CO2 emission levels have resulted in the adoption of electric vehicles.



The North America electric vehicles market is expected to register significant growth due to the increasing environmental awareness and the investments by the manufacturers to introduce new technologies.



