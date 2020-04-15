Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- The electric water heater market is slated to observe heavy growth in the coming years owing to the growing electrification rate, majorly across developing economies. Increasing investments by governments towards their infrastructural development would also add up to the overall market growth through the forecast timespan.



Apart from these trends, increasing preference towards the implementation of energy-efficient electric appliances due to the ever-increasing electric bills would further complement industry outlook through 2026.



Similarly, significant improvement in product performance and design would increase the deployment of electric water heaters. Additionally, strong competition among the electric water heater market counterparts would further complement its growth.



The hospitality and service sector has experience robust growth in recent years. This growth coupled with ongoing green infrastructure development projects is anticipated to augment electric water heater industry forecast. These heaters offer numerous advantages such as energy-efficient performance, low power consumption, and on-demand heating.



Manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development to integrate advanced features such as remote control, voice activation, and leakage detection into the product.



Europe is known for its extreme climatic conditions, especially during winters. The region has witnessed a significant adoption of water heating technologies over the years. Regulatory norms also play a key role in the regional growth.



Electric water heater manufacturers are significantly investing in new product design to boost overall performance. Improvements in key areas such as standby heat loss, fry firing, and calcium deposition are some of the key focal areas for these companies.



Future trends are expected to be driven by the integration of advanced technologies such as UI and AI-based applications. Further, the implementation of IoT for remote access and control will transform electric water heater market outlook.



The European government has introduced stringent eco-design norms as well as building standards to promote the adoption of energy-efficient electrical appliances. Europe electric water heater market is slated to witness a notable growth owing to strong product demand across both residential and commercial applications.



Electric water heater manufacturers are focusing on introducing multiple product designs and models with a range of capacities as per the user requirement. The presence of strict carbon emission and energy efficiency norms are encouraging manufacturers to design innovative and high-quality water heating systems.



The introduction of technologically advanced heaters with improved performance to enhance customer experience will complement electric water heater market. Growing competition between the existing leaders will outline any future strategies adopted for portfolio development and geographical expansion.



All in all, increasing deployment across residential and commercial sectors, stringent government norms regarding electricity usage, growing technological advancements, and a healthy competitive landscape are overtly indicative of massive growth opportunities for the electric water heater market.



Some of the major electric water heater market players contributing to the overall market growth include A.O. Smith, General Electric, Haier Electronics, Racold, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Whirlpool Corporation, Rinnai Corporation among others.



