Summary

Global Electric Water Pumps Market Overview:

An electric water pump is a machine that is used for transferring water through pipelines. They are one of the most important mechanical devices with end-user in several industries and households. The usage of electric water pumps are plenty, but they are primarily used to provide a continuous supply of water in industrial and commercial buildings, hospitals, houses, and other infrastructures. Electric water pumps find their usage in several household users including an in-house water fountain, gardening, and water coolers. It is also used to transfer various types of liquids like sewage water and industrial liquids. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hitachi Automotive Systems Limited (Japan), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany), GMB Corporation (Japan), Gates Corporation (United States), AVID Technology Group Ltd (United States), Absolute Water Pumps (United States), Mieco Pumps and Generators Private Limited (India) and Nidec Corporation (Japan).



On the basis of geography, the market of Electric Water Pumps has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Sales Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Direct Sales will boost the Electric Water Pumps market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

The requirement for lower emission, reduction in heat of the engine, long life, lower maintenance, and better pump management are the reasons for the rise in the market share of electric water pumps

The surge in the development projects, industrial sewage treatment facilities, water storage in water-scarce locations



Market Trend

Constantly expanding user base of electric water pumps in agricultural sector



Restraints

Presence of diesel and petrol powered water pumps may hamper the growth of electric water pumps



Opportunities

There is a growing opportunity for the expansion for new generation electric water pump in the automotive industry owing to surge in demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight electric water pump aimed at improved performance and fuel consumption of the vehicle

Challenges

Tackling the high maintenance cost of the electric water pumps

Increasing the life cycle of the electric water pumps



Major Market Developments:

In February 2018, Usha International, one of India's leading consumer durables company launched two new ranges of domestic electric water pumps named Usha Premia Boost and UshaUltraflow



The electric water pump market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of big, small scale and regional players. The increasing trend of online shopping of electric pumps is further going to boost market expansion.



Target Audience:

Electric Water Pump Manufacturers, Sub Component Manufacturers, Distributors/Traders, Importers/Exporters, Investors, Regulatory and Government Bodies, Downstream Vendors, Up-Stream Vendors and End Users



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Electric Water Pumps market on the basis of product [12 V DC, 24 V DC and Others] , application [Industrial, Household, Agricultural, Municipal and Others], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Electric Water Pumps market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Electric Water Pumps industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Nidec Corporation (Japan), Usha International (India), V-Guard Industries (India), Meziere Enterprises (United States), Franklin Electric Co. (United States), Dongguan Xuanliang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Changzhou Mcmaster Electrics Co., Ltd. (China), Botou Honghai Pump Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Yuke Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) and Tianjin Elecmotor Co., Ltd. (China).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Electric Water Pumps market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



