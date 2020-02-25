Electric Wheelchair Market Moving Towards a Brighter Future

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Increasing prevalence of physical disability is expected to increase demand for mobility solutions such as wheelchairs, which in turn would contribute to growth of the electric wheelchair market. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, there were around 38.2 million adults with physical functioning difficulty and accounted for 15.5% of total global disability. Moreover, increasing number of road accidents resulting in permanent disability, are expected to drive the electrical wheelchair market growth. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel, around 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year globally, of which 20 to 50 million are injured or disabled.



The Global Electric Wheelchair Market, by Modality (Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair), by Age Group (Pediatric, Adult), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 2,991.5 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing technological advancements in power wheelchairs is expected to create an opportunity for manufacturers to produce high-tech products with multiple functionality.



The Global Electric Wheelchair Market was valued at US$ 2,911.5 Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).



For instance, Scewo, developed by ETH Zurich team, is a self-balancing stair-climbing electrical wheelchair, that can go up and down the stairs independently and smoothly, and includes features useful for navigating over obstacles. Moreover, in December 2016, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC introduced QM-7 with SEDEO Ergo seating system. The novel QM-7 with SEDEO Ergo seating system is mid-wheel drive power wheelchair Increasing prevalence of physical disability is expected to increase demand for mobility solutions such as wheelchairs, which in turn would contribute to drive the electric wheelchair market share. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, there were around 38.2 million adults with physical functioning difficulty and accounted for 15.5% of total global disability.



Increasing partnership agreements by electric wheelchair manufacturers are expected to cater to the electric wheelchair market size. For instance, In July 2017, National Seating & Mobility (NSM), Complex Rehab Technology Solutions provider, and WHILL, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership for nationwide distribution of WHILL's next generation mobility device. Under this agreement, NSM will distribute new USFDA-cleared Model M power wheelchair of WHILL, Inc. in the U.S. Moreover, In April 2018, Innova Care Concepts entered into a partnership with Permobil to supply powered wheelchairs. Increasing product launches by major key players is expected to boost the electric wheelchair market growth. For instance, in February 2017, Permobil launched M3 Mid-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair. It is the first wheelchair incorporated with FlexLink full suspension technology. M3 Mid-Wheel Drive Power Wheelchair operates through center wheel drive electric wheelchair configuration. Key Takeaways of the Electric Wheelchair Market:



Among modality type, front wheel drive electric wheelchair segment held the largest market share in 2018, owing to increased product launches. For instance, in April 2016, Permobil updated its modular front wheel drive wheelchair with new functions for improved body support and comfort, more flexible body positioning and smoother driving. Also, the company updated the style of the front wheel drive electric wheelchair to help users to personalize the chair.



Major players operating in the global electric wheelchair market include Invacare Corporation Sunrise Medical, Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Hoveround Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Meyra GmbH, LEVO AG, and Merits Co. Ltd.



