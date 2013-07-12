One Company Looks to Totally Eliminate Harmful Cigarettes and Replace Them with Healthy Alternative E-Cigs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Cigarettes have started to cycle out as a fad due to their serious health implications. However, e-cigarettes, or e-cigs for short, have started to replace cigarettes for a vast number of reasons.



To begin, they’re healthier for the body. They don’t burn harsh chemicals that are carried into the body via smoke. Instead, they use water vapor as a carrier for the tobacco.



Since e-cigs are reusable, there’s no leftover butts to tarnish the environment. Plus the smoke is actually vapor, so harmful carcinogens can’t and won’t do damage to the environment.



A company called DeXin looks to kick the e-cigs business into true gear, taking it from a fad and turning it into something that will eventually replace cigarettes as we know them.



Aside from their e-cigs, they also feature a very wide variety of electronic hookahs.



A hookah is an old device that allows people to smoke through water, which is supposed to filter the harmful elements of the smoke out, leaving just the flavor and mild tobacco.



DeXin has electronic hookahs, which operate on the same principles, yet use vapor instead of smoke, basically totally eliminating all harmful elements that a traditional hookah leaves in.



Along with the hookahs and e-cigs, DeXin also features Atomizers, Vaporizers, and many other products.



So next time a cigarette pops into mind, the new, healthier electronic alternatives should pop that image right back out again.



To see DeXin’s fine supply of equipment, visit http://www.dxtechinc.com



To Contact DeXin Tech:



Tony@dxtechinc.com

1807#, Rongtaiyuan

Shajing Wanfeng Village Bao’an District

518000 ShenZhen, China

Tel: 86-0755-81795538

Fax: 86-0755-81795538



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a professional group of Crowdfunding promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



Media Contact:

Anaisse Amoretto

CrowdFunders Promotion

support@cfundpromo.com

Telephone: 818.533.8631