New Retailing research report from Conlumino is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Summary
"Electrical and Electronics Retailing in China - Market Summary and Forecasts", report, published by Conlumino, provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of electrical and electronics retail sales across key channels in China. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, government policies towards business, the influence of various economic variables on the retail industry, the competitive landscape and detail of key retailers.
Key Findings
- Strong economic growth and the move to become a consumer led economy will be just one factor driving significant growth in Chinese retail sales to 2018.
- A changing shopping mode- from functional, deal driven to emotional, status driven, is creating new opportunities for both value for money and premium products.
- Growing per capita income and shortening product replacement cycles will drive sales of electrical and electronics in China.
- Online to be a key channel for sales over the next five years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
- "Electrical and Electronics Retailing in China - Market Summary and Forecasts" is a detailed sector report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, forecasts and opportunities in China's electrical and electronics retail market
- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, and changing economic and population factors of the country.
- The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights of the changing electrical and electronics retail dynamics across 17 retail channels and 5 product categories.
- It provides an overview of key retailers operating across the product segment and their presence across channels
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese electrical and electronics retail market for companies already operating in and those wishing to enter the Chinese market.
- Understand which channels will be the major winners and losers over the coming years and plan accordingly, with a comprehensive coverage covering 5 product categories that include: Communications equipment, Computer hardware and software, Household appliances, Consumer electronics, Photographic equipment
- Benefit from a detailed analysis of vital economic and population trends and key consumer trends influencing the retail market.
- Monitor the competitive landscape with the analysis of key international and domestic players in electrical and electronics market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gome Electrical Appliance, Suning Appliance Company, Rainbow Department Store, JD.com (Jingdong Mall), Tmall, Dangdang, Jiangsu Five-Star Appliance, Newegg, Amazon china, Yihaodian
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