Electrical Bushings Market Size to Grow $2.96 Billion by 2023

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- The global electrical bushings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.86%, from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, Asia Pacific was the largest market for electrical bushings, followed by Europe and North America. The growth of the electrical bushings market is mainly driven by rising electrical network expenditure and the increasing demand for electrical equipment from end-users such as railways and renewable.



The electrical bushing application has been segmented into transformer, switchgear, and others. The others segment includes circuit breakers, generators, reactors, and wall applications. The transformer segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing investments in T&D networks and rising installation of electrical equipment such as transformers, switchgears, and circuit breakers are the major factors driving the transformer segment during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219476017



The electrical bushing end-user has been segmented into utilities, industries, and others. The others segment includes railways and metro, renewable, and the commercial sector. The utilities segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Bushings are the most important component of transformers and switchgears as they control the electric field and reduce electrical stresses. Many utilities are upgrading or adding T&D capacity, thereby, boosting the demand for electrical bushings.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. It is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. Increasing grid investments especially in developing economies such as China and India and plans for electrification in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines are expected to drive the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific. China accounted for the largest share of the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific in 2017. The National Energy Administration of China estimates a cumulative investment of USD 280 billion is required to increase the length of the transmission lines in the ultra-high voltage (more than 800 kV) network, under its 2015–2020 Power Grid Construction and Reform Plan. This eventually increases the demand for power equipment such as transformers, generators, and circuit breakers, thereby creating business opportunities for the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219476017



The electrical bushings market is dominated by a few global players. The key players operating in this market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), GE (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Nexans (France). The other players in the market include BHEL (India), CG Power (India), Elliot Industries (US), Gamma (Colombia), GIPRO GmbH (Austria), Hubbell (US), Polycast International (Canada), RHM International (US), Toshiba (Japan), and Webster-Wilkinson (UK).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electrical-bushing.asp