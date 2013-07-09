Electrical Distributor Launches E Product Catalogue for Vale

Sudbury, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Dixon Electric, a division of Sonepar Canada and one of Canada’s leading Electrical Distributors has launched its next generation electronic Product Catalogue for mining giant Vale Canada (available at http://dixonelectric.ca). The 383 page Vale E product catalogue was designed by Dixon Electric to meet the needs of their customers and to provide the most current and comprehensive coverage of electrical product and product-related information.



The E Catalogue offers the synchronisation of product data between the mine personnel, engineering houses, project planners and Dixon Electric, the Electrical Distributor. “All of this will make it easier for everyone from the experienced or new mine personnel to make more informed purchasing decisions, provide a leaner procurement process and position all the key product knowledge and specifications right at the fingertips of anyone who needs it –fast,” comments Kevin Bain, Manager, Dixon Electric. The e catalogue offers educational, safety and new product videos embedded into the pages. There are active links to the manufacturers’ and the electrical distributor’s social media sites for news updates. The system offers the ability to share the e catalogue, email it, download it or contact the Dixon Electric team instantly.



The Vale – Dixon E Product Catalogue contains over 4,200 Vale-approved products and can be loaded on to a PC or from a CD or USB key, and once installed, the catalogue icon appears on the desktop, allowing any individual access to the data quickly through a search enabled system by manufacturer, product number or product name at any convenient time. The electronic catalogue can also be viewed over the internet and offers a paperless way to reach large numbers of end users.



The new e catalogue’s enhanced content includes an extensive table of contents that links instantly to the product category, thousands of detailed product images and specification illustrations with zoom capability as well as convenient links to related technical training videos and other support materials generated by Dixon Electric partners.



“Eaton Canada is pleased to partner with Dixon Electric on this exciting initiative,” says Rob Rozon, Sales Team Leader for Eaton Canada. “This catalogue aligns Dixon Electric as the distributor with their suppliers in an industry-first online solution geared to solving purchasing challenges for our customers. This catalogue provides our customers with the answers to the questions they have every day.”



Download the Vale-Dixon Electric Product Catalogue: http://www.dixonelectric.ca



Dixon Electric (www.dixonelectric.ca) For over 50 years Dixon Electric has maintained its position as one of Canada’s leading full line electrical distributors. With over 50 employees in Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and, Dixon Electric are committed to providing excellent customer service, quality products and customized solutions for the Electrical Contractor and Mining, Forestry and Pulp & Paper Industries.



Sonepar Canada (www.soneparcanada.com) is a leading national electrical distributor, providing service to residential, commercial, and industrial and specialty business customers since 1984. There are over 1,500 dedicated employees in over 90 branches within six operating companies; CenturyVallen, Gescan, Lumen, Osso Electric, Sesco and Texcan. Active in over 35 countries, the Sonepar Group has over 32,000 associates and operates more than 2,000 branches.



