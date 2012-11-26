Electrical Equipment and Machinery Manufacturing Market in China 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Electrical Equipment and Machinery Manufacturing market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is China becoming the highly preferred manufacturing destination. The Electrical Equipment and Machinery Manufacturing market in China has also been witnessing the huge CAPEX investment from global players. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Electrical Equipment and Machinery Manufacturing Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Electrical Equipment and Machinery Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Changqinglin Electronic Co. Ltd., Grand Tech Group Ltd., Henan North Xingguang Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd., Meida Electrical Equipment and Machinery Co. Ltd., and Suyuanyineng Electricity Machinery Equipment (Wuxi) Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are China National Building Material and Light Industrial Machinery Group Corp., Foshan Risen Electronics Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Sanp Machinery Co. Ltd., Huayi Copper Holdings Ltd., and Xi'an Qiyuan Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



