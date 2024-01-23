Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electrical Equipment Manufacturing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (United States), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Schneider electric (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Rockwell Automation (United States), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and Havells India Ltd. (India).



Scope of the Report of Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

Electrical equipment manufacturing is a broad industry encompassing the design, production, and distribution of various electrical components and systems. This includes a wide range of products, from everyday household appliances to complex industrial machinery. The specific manufacturing processes used in electrical equipment production vary depending on the product and its complexity. The global electrical equipment manufacturing market has been experiencing significant growth in past few years.



Market Developments Activities:

In September 2023, Siemens announced its agreement to acquire C&S Electric, a leading provider of electrical distribution and control equipment. This acquisition will expand Siemens' portfolio of electrical products and services for the industrial and commercial markets.

In August 2023, ABB Group and Hitachi, Ltd. announced a joint venture to develop, manufacture, and sell high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems. This partnership combines the expertise of two leading players in the HVDC market to create a stronger global presence.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Power Generations, Transmission & Control Manufacturing, Electric Lighting Equipment, Batteries & Energy Storage System, Others), By Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributers) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2028



Market Trends:

The Rising Popularity of Electrical Vehicles



Opportunities:

The Increasing Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Various Industries, Including Manufacturing, Logistics and Healthcare



Market Drivers:

The Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources Such as Solar and Wind Power is Driving the Electrical Equipment Manufacturing Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



