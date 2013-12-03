Electrical Generation Equipments Market to Witness Double Digit Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- India’s electrical equipment market is highly diverse, and manufactures a wide range of high and low technology products. The market is broadly classified into two types of electrical equipment, namely - Generation Equipments and Transmission and Distribution (T&D) equipment. India’s electrical generation equipment industry is a vital part of Indian power industry and can be broadly classified into three types of equipment, which consists of Boilers, Turbines and Generators (BTG). With rising investments in power industry and large capacity addition targets, it is expected that Indian electrical generation equipments market will grow with double digit growth rate (12%) during 2011-12 to 2014-15.



The large demand for BTG equipment is making India an attractive market for these companies. Subsequently, many Indian companies have entered into partnerships with global players. Also, the market is witnessing significant investment from foreign players who have set up their manufacturing facilities in India. This also brings new opportunities for the India power sector.



Apart from electrical equipment market analysis, the report, “Indian Power Sector - New Opportunities for Growth” by RNCOS provides detailed state-wise snapshot of power sector in India including installed capacity and its share by energy source. It also provides an overall statistics of the power industry along with per capita electricity consumption. Additionally, we have included state-wise list of under construction & upcoming power projects and demand forecast of power in India.



Besides, growth in transmission lines and transformation capacity along with planned distribution network are also covered. The report also covered statistical snapshot on state-wise transmission & distribution power loss, which will help clients to gain industry insights. The current status of power sector in terms of surplus and shortage across various states of India has also been covered in the report. Overall, the report is likely to prove as a proper source of knowledge for investors and clients interested for investment in the Indian power sector.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM454.htm



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.