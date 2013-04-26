South-London-Electricians Offering Professional Electrical Inspection and Testing in UK

Bromley, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- South-London-Electricians, one of the most reliable UK electricians, is offering its clients with the professional and genuine electrical inspection and testing services. The company offers qualified electricians that are highly skilled and possess a vast knowledge of all practical aspects of electrical works.



A spokesperson from South-London-Electricians further proves their point by stating, “Our electricians have a firm grasp of Zs, Ze, R1, R2, r1, r2 values along with knowing the ins and outs of continuity testing, insulation resistance testing and RCD testing, to name but a few.”



The spokesperson also throws light over the consequences usually faced by clients by hiring inexperienced electricians, “The electricians with no experience and understanding of electrical inspection and testing prove to be most disadvantageous. They mostly come unprepared without proper tools and stumble easily at tricky electrical situations. You must not pay an electrician to learn from his/her mistake.”



South-London-Electricians fill the gaps of inexperienced electrical services, by providing its clients with electricians that are members of renowned regulatory bodies like NICEIC and NAPIT. The company, thus, ensures its clients the most affirmative electrical inspection and testing services.



Besides offering the electrical inspection services, South-London-Electricians also offer the other ranges of services which include electrical installations, general electrical refurbishments, etc. amongst others. The company also specializes in rewire house/apartments and other minor and major electrical jobs.



South-London-Electricians assure its clients to offer them with a reliable, clean and quality workmanship. The company’s 30 year vast experience has always successfully assisted clients with their electricity related queries and will continue to do so.



About South-London-Electricians

South-London-Electricians are a company that encompasses all aspects of electrical installations, inspections and periodic testing in Central London, South London, Kent and Surrey. Specialising in rewires, rewiring houses/flats and general electrical refurbishments, all of which come with a free no obligation estimate. Hourly rates are offered for smaller electrical jobs. It has a team of electricians and they believe that no job is too big or small.



For more information, please visit http://south-london-electricians.co.uk/



Address: 2, The Landway, Orpington, Bromley, Kent BR5 3LH

Mobile: 07910 777737

Telephone: 0800 612 7483