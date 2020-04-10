Electrical Steel Market Growth by 2025 :Top Key Players - Voestalpine, Cogent Power Ltd., ArcelorMittal Europe, MITSUI & Co, Electrical Steel Private Ltd., Big River Steel LLC, Tempel, Thyssenkrup

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Voestalpine, Cogent Power Ltd., ArcelorMittal Europe, MITSUI & Co, SIJ Acroni d.o.o., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Aperam, Nomax Electrical Steel Private Ltd., Big River Steel LLC, Tempel, Thyssenkrupp, JFE Steel Corporation, U.S. Steel Kosice, POSCO Poggenamp, KOBE Steel, Ltd. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The global electrical steel market is expected to exceed more than US$ 25 million by 2025.



North America, driven by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. electrical steel market size is poised to exceed USD 1.4 billion by 2025 owing to growing demand for automotive and electric vehicles in the region. These products ensure minimum energy loss, increase the efficiency of machine and enhance the fuel economy of automotive. Increasing urbanization, growing electric vehicles sales along with increasing preference of manufacturers for steel components and rising technological advancements should further promote regional demand.



The global Electrical steel market has been segmented as below:



The global Electrical steel market is segmented on the Basis of Technology Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Grain-oriented and Non Grain-oriented. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Transformers, Current, Power, Distribution, Motors, Inductors and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



