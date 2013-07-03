ElectricalApprenticeships.net.au Releases Step-by-Step Guide to Becoming an Electrician

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Working as a tradesperson in Australia can be lucrative. Australian electricians, welders, and other tradespeople are in high demand across the country. The mining boom in Western Australia has led to skyrocketing salaries in that part of the country, and employers in other parts of the country must raise their wages in order to compete.



One website called ElectricalApprenticeships.net.au wants to help Australians get a slice of the profit being earned by tradespeople across the country. At ElectricalApprenticeships.net.au¸ visitors will find detailed information about finding electrician apprenticeships. The website explains how to start an apprenticeship, where to find apprenticeships and other information aspiring electricians need in order to start their career.



As a spokesperson for ElectricalApprenticeships.net.au explains, the website is designed to be informative and easy to use:



“The goal of our site is to teach visitors everything they need to know about becoming an apprentice without filling them with useless information. The homepage of our site features just a few paragraphs, but those paragraphs contain all of the information visitors need to know about becoming an electrical apprentice. We explain what electricians do, where to find electrical apprenticeships, and how to earn lots of money as an apprentice.”



Joining a trade tends to have an important advantage over other types of professions. Namely, the person in training gets paid a relatively high wage from the very first day on the job. Electrical apprentices start at a basic pay level and receive a raise for every additional year of training they complete. Once the apprentice has graduated from the program, he or she becomes a journeyman electrician.



As the ElectricalApprenticeships.net.au spokesperson explains, electricians are needed everywhere:



“Some people become electricians to work in the natural resources industry – like mining or oil and gas. However, electricians are involved in nearly every job field. They plan the layout of wiring systems in every home and business, and they repair the electrical switchboards, signs, and motors that are taken for granted every day. For that reason, a good electrician will never want for work – and the goal of our website is to show visitors how to become a good electrician by choosing the right apprenticeship program.”



Those who are ready to find a specific electrical apprenticeship program in their area can visit ElectricalApprenticeships.net.au for more information. The website explains the types of jobs electricians are expected to perform along with the specific training requirements for electricians throughout Australia.



