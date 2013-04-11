ElectricCigaretteTree.com Releases Much-Anticipated V2 Cigs Review

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes are helping smokers all over the world free themselves from addiction. As a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes continue to deliver nicotine into the body, but they do so without the harmful additives, tar, and second hand smoke.



One website wants to help e-cig smokers make an intelligent decision on their next purchase. That website is ElectricCigaretteTree.com, which reviews popular electric cigarette brands from all over the world.



The website recently revealed its review for V2 Cigs, a “futuristic” type of electronic cigarette that has developed a huge following. In fact, V2 Cigs is regularly rated as one of the best electronic cigarettes that money can buy. In the review, ElectricCigaretteTree.com calls V2 Cigs “the most affordable brand out there.” Despite the low price point, V2 Cigs still manage to have the “thickest” vapor quality on the market today.



The V2 Cigs review also discusses the numerous après smoking accessories offered under the V2 Cigs brand. The company sells a flashy metal carrying case as well as a neck lanyard that protects accessories from being damaged when around water.



At the homepage of ElectricCigaretteTree.com, visitors will find reviews for a number of other electronic cigarette brands. Visitors can browse through e-cigs based on the top consumer picks, for example, to see what other people have been smoking.



After reading electronic cigarette reviews on ElectricCigaretteTree.com, visitors may choose the purchase e-cigs for themselves. In that case, ElectricCigaretteTree.com supplies coupon codes that give visitors exclusive discounts on some of the hottest brands available today.



Along with featuring a review of V2 Cigs and other popular e-cig brands, the ElectricCigaretteTree.com website includes an electric cigarette savings calculator. Smokers simply type in the number of packs of cigarettes they smoke per day along with the price they pay for each pack. Then, they click the button to calculate the amount of money they’d save by switching to e-cigs.



About ElectricCigaretteTree.com

ElectricCigaretteTree.com is an electric cigarette review website that features in-depth reviews of some of the most popular electronic cigarette brands on the market today. The website recently released a review of V2 Cigs, one of the most popular e-cigs available. For more information, please visit: http://www.electriccigarettetree.com