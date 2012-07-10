Electricians in Seattle Promote Going Green With New LED Program

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Although LED technology was just developed within the last century, the impact that it has had on the planet is extraordinary. LED bulbs are gaining popularity because they generate very little heat, have no UV radiation, contain no mercury or lead, and can save the users money.



Individuals looking to make the switch to LED technology are consulting top electric company G3 Electric Services, Inc. The electricians in Seattle employed by G3 Electric Services are encouraging companies and residential clients to go green with their LED program to retrofit old lighting.



The established Seattle electrical company stated that their decision to use LED technology is because “changing out fixtures can keep residents from needing another power plant or dam.” In fact, LED bulbs last significantly longer than incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs since they only consume about 10% of their energy as heat, as compared to regular bulbs with 92%.



They also clarified that anyone can benefit from making the switch to LED technology, especially locations with parking lots and large lighting issues. LEDs have an amazing life span—they can last up to 100,000 hours, equivalent to 11 years of continuous use.



G3 Electric Services, Inc. caters to businesses looking to illuminate their offices and make them more pleasing to work in. Best of all, they offer flat rate pricing to ensure a fixed bill every month—LEDs can cut energy costs by 90%. The company assigns a fully equipped and licensed Seattle electrical contractor to take care of each project so that they are prepared to respond to any electrical problem.



Homeowners are also taken care of by the electric Seattle company. G3 Electric Services, Inc. promises that their “highly trained and licensed electricians will diagnose your problem, offer an up-front price, and complete the work to your satisfaction.” The Seattle electrical company takes care of many repairs, including lighting and design, basement wiring, smoke/CO2 censors, and maintenance.



About G3 Electric Services, Inc.

G3 Electric Services, Inc. is a leading residential, commercial, electrical specialist in the Greater Puget Sound area. The staff is happy to handle all electrical needs. Their licensed electricians assess requirements, provide an estimate at the customer’s convenience—either written, by phone, or email—and complete projects promptly. For more information, please visit http://www.g3electricservices.com