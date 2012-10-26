Electricity Connecticut Explains the Effects of Energy Deregulation in Connecticut

Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Thanks to electricity deregulation in Connecticut, residents will have the energy to select their own electricity supplier. With Electricity Connecticut's recent start in to the Connecticut market, citizens may phone (888) 351-0266 to compare electric rates in Connecticut and select a local business that matches both their budget and their life-style.



In the 1990's, electric companies in Connecticut were controlled by the Connecticut Public Utility Fee and citizens had no option in how much they covered their energy. After energy deregulation Bill was passed by House, aggressive low rates broke out giving residents of CT the power to change to the electric business of their option.



Rather than sorting through tons of electric company sites to locate the right electricity rate, residents can today use Electricity Connecticut to evaluate electric suppliers in Connecticut by phoning (888) 351-0266. With superb customer support Electricity Connecticut can get you lower rates in minutes. Residences and businesses can choose an energy provider based on a fixed or variable rate plan, a long or short contract term, or other features such as green energy, special rebates, or a companies with no termination fee.



About Electricity Connecticut

Our expertise lies in providing residences and business the lowest rate for their electric in CT. We follow a philosophy of recommending only reliable companies with proven financial stability. We want our clients to rest assure their supplier will be there as long as they need them.



We have grown rapidly due to our commitment to home and business owners. Our quality of service and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs is what sets us apart. Call 888-351-0266 today and start saving money.



