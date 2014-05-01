New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Electricity: Emerging Markets Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The Emerging 5 Electricity industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five electricity market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five electricity market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key electricity market players' emerging five operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five electricity market with five year forecasts.
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
These countries contributed $554,017.1 million to the global electricity industry in 2012, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $903,848.0 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 10.3% over the 2012-17 period.
Within the electricity industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $378,225.2 million in 2012. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $72,955.7 and $65,844.7 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the electricity industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $661,602.8 million in 2017, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $98,454.7 and $93,203.2 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the emerging five electricity market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the emerging five electricity market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five electricity market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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