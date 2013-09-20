Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides you an in-depth strategic SWOT analysis of the companys businesses and operations. The profile has been compiled by GlobalData to bring to you a clear and an unbiased view of the companys key strengths and weaknesses and the potential opportunities and threats. The profile helps you formulate strategies that augment your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



The profile contains critical company information including:



- Business description - A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy - Analysts summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT Analysis - A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history - Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services - A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors - A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees - A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies - A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads - A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries - A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years - The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

- Interim ratios for the last five interim periods - The latest financial ratios derived from the quarterly/semi-annual financial statements published by the company for 5 interims history.



Highlights



Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO) is an integrated energy company. The company involves in the production and supply of electricity to Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under long-term power purchase agreements. It focuses on generating electricity from diversified fuel mix, including natural gas, coal, diesel oil, hydropower and biomass. The company owns a total of 21 operating plants with equity interest of 4707.85 MW. It has total contracted capacity of 3,922 MW with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under long-term agreement.



Electricity Generating Public Company Limited Key Recent Developments



Aug 26, 2013: Construction starts on Boco Rock Wind Farm in New South Wales

Aug 22, 2013: EGCO group continues growth- Q2/2013 profit stands over 2 billion baht

Jul 26, 2013: EGCO Group Signs PPA with EGAT for 930-MW New Khanom Power Plant Project

May 30, 2013: EGCO GROUP SEES OVER 2 BILLION BAHT PROFIT IN Q1/2013 - INVESTMENT CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN GROWTH MOMENTUM

Mar 15, 2013: EGCO To Invest THB15 Billion To Expand Generation Capacity And Diversify From Fossil Fuels Into Renewable Energy In 2013



Key benefits of buying this profile include:



You get detailed information about the company and its operations to identify potential customers and suppliers.

- The profile analyzes the companys business structure, operations, major products and services, prospects, locations and subsidiaries, key executives and their biographies and key competitors.



Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies, and capitalize on their weaknesses. Stay up to date on the major developments affecting the company.

- The companys core strengths and weaknesses and areas of development or decline are analyzed and presented in the profile objectively. Recent developments in the company covered in the profile help you track important events.



Equip yourself with information that enables you to sharpen your strategies and transform your operations profitably.

- Opportunities that the company can explore and exploit are sized up and its growth potential assessed in the profile. Competitive and/or technological threats are highlighted.



Scout for potential investments and acquisition targets, with detailed insight into the companies strategic, financial and operational performance.

- Financial ratio presented for major public companies in the profile include the revenue trends, profitability, growth, margins and returns, liquidity and leverage, financial position and efficiency ratios.



Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research.

- Key elements such as SWOT analysis, corporate strategy and financial ratios and charts are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141923/electricity-generating-public-company-limited-egco-financial-and-strategic-swot-analysis-review.html