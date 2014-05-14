Recently published research from MarketLine, "Electricity: North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The NAFTA Electricity industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the NAFTA electricity market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA electricity market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key electricity market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA electricity market with five year forecasts.
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The electricity industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $437,945.7 million in 2012.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the electricity industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $363,771.3 million in 2012. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $50,771.3 and $23,403.1 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the electricity industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $435,666.3 million in 2017, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $57,141.7 and $24,728.3 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the NAFTA electricity market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the NAFTA electricity market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA electricity market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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