New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Electricity Scandinavia Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The Scandinavian Electricity industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the Scandinavian electricity market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the Scandinavian electricity market.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Scandinavian electricity market with five year forecasts.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key electricity market players' Scandinavian operations and financial performance.
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The Scandinavian electricity market had a total market value of $36,340.3 million in 2012. Sweden was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 0.7% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the electricity industry, Sweden is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $17,133.2 million in 2012. This was followed by Norway and Denmark, with $14,665.0 and $4,542.1 million, respectively.
Sweden is expected to lead the electricity in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $27,659.5 million in 2017, followed by Norway and Denmark with expected values of $23,188.3 and $6,111.8 million respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the Scandinavian electricity market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian electricity market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian electricity market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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