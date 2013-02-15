Recently published research from GlobalData, "Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid - Global Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- GlobalData's latest research "Electricity Submetering for Smart Grid - Global Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2020" provides an in-depth analysis of the electricity submeter market, at global and national levels. The global electricity submeter market is currently in the growth stage with key deployments restricted to the North America and Europe region. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2012-2020 if proper support is provided by the governments globally. The forecasted growth of the global market will be supported by the increased number of submeter installed in the Europe and Asia-Pacific countries. The report provides information related to deployment trends and an outlook for electricity submeter market in key countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, China and Australia. The report covers various aspects of the global electricity submeter market providing market sizing, outlook and brief on key players. The report analyzes some of the key drivers and restraints affecting the deployment of electricity submeter at regional and global levels. The report also provides information on some on the cost benefit analysis of electricity submeter installation across various consumer segments.
Scope
- Key geographies covered, the US, Canada, the UK, China and Australia
- Market size data of global and key electricity submeter markets
- Annualized market revenue data from 2011 to 2020
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, government plan and policies,
- Cost benefit analysis of submeter installations.
- Technical Analysis includes technology trend and benefits
- Vendor analysis of the key players. The key players covered include E-Mon, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SA, Eaton Corporation, Integrated Metering Systems
Companies Mentioned in this Report: E-Mon, Honeywell International, Incorporated, Schneider Electric SA, Eaton Corporation, Integrated Metering Systems, Incorporated, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Incorporated, Itron, Incorporated, Obvius, Quadlogic Controls Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
