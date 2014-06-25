Electricity Supply and Distribution Industrial Report in UK 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Electricity Supply And Distribution Market" Industrial Report - UK - June 2014



The country’s ageing infrastructure assets continue to drive capital investment in the electricity distribution industry. Distribution network operators are also ramping up investment in new technologies to accommodate higher quantities of distributed generation and low carbon technologies on the grid.”



Browse Full Report With Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/electricity-supply-and-distribution-industrial-report-uk-june-2014



Executive Summary



The market

Gross capital spending driven by asset replacement and refurbishment activity

Figure 1: UK gross capital expenditure by the electricity distribution network operators, 2008/09-2012/13

Major variations in gross capital spending by geographical area

Figure 2: UK gross capital expenditure by the electricity distribution network operators, by company, 2008/09-2012/13

Non-load related capital spending to dominate network investment between 2015 and 2023, reflecting asset replacement requirements

Innovation to focus on smart grid technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy

Low Carbon Network Fund provides support to DNOs to trial new technologies

Figure 3: Forecast network investment of the electricity distribution network operators in Great Britain, 2015/16-2022/23

Electricity supply market dominated by the ‘big six’ energy suppliers, with a combined market share of more than 90%

Average dual fuel bills more than doubled over the last 10 years

Figure 4: Breakdown of average domestic electricity household bill, as of January 2013

Roll-out of smart meters at centre of key changes to energy supply markets over the next few years

Market factors

DNOs subject to price controls set by industry regulator Ofgem

Decarbonisation of UK economy to increase loads placed on distribution network

Renewables Obligation leading to rise in Distributed Generation

Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) promotes take-up of heat pumps

Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme and Green Deal

Ofgem market review – Reforming the electricity retail market

Companies

Electricity distribution Industry

Introduction of competition in network connections

Electricity supply Industry

Proposed CMA investigation could lead to break-up of ‘big six’ energy suppliers

What we think



To Get Download Full Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/207287



Introduction



Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

Great Britain

Northern Ireland



Economy



Inflation

Interest rates

Business investment



Market Factors



Price controls

Environmental and legislative factors

Climate Change Programme (including Climate Change Levy and Agreement)

Carbon Plan

Green Deal & Energy Company Obligation (ECO)

Ofgem Retail Market Review

Electricity Market Reform

Renewables obligation

The Renewable Heat Incentive

Combined Heat and Power



Distribution Industry Structure



Key points

Industry overview

Figure 5: Ownership of the distribution network operators in the UK, as of May 2014

Regional electricity demand

Figure 6: Electricity consumed in Great Britain, by region, 2012

Figure 7: Regional proportional importance of electricity consumed in Great Britain, 2012

Electricity consumption by end-use sector

Figure 8: Analysis of electricity usage, by type of industry, UK, 2005-12

Figure 9: Analysis of electricity usage, by the commercial sector, 2008-12

Figure 10: Analysis of electricity usage graph, by the commercial sector, 2008-12

Scotland

Northern Ireland



To Read Complete Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/207287



Electricity Distribution Sector Overview



Key points

Overview

Figure 11: Distribution network operators in Great Britain, by region, 2014

Size of UK distribution networks

Figure 12: UK distribution networks, 2012/13



Electricity Distribution Market Trends



Key points

Introduction of Competition in Network Connections

Trends in UK Electricity Supply

Figure 13: Analysis of electricity supply in the UK, 2009-13

Figure 14: Analysis of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2009-13

Figure 15: Analysis of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2013

Smart Grid Development to Support Low Carbon Economy

Figure 16: Renewable electricity generation in the UK, 2009-13

Figure 17: Renewable electricity generation in the UK graph, 2009-13

Distribution Price Control Review

The Low Carbon Network Fund (LCN)

Electricity North West

Northern Powergrid

SP Energy Networks

SSE

UK Power Networks

Western Power Distribution



Electricity Supply Sector Overview



Key points

Market background

Figure 18: Proportion of domestic electricity customers by supplier type, by region, 2000 and 2012



Electricity Supply Market Issues



Key points

Rise in Energy Bills and Dominance of the ‘Big Six’ Suppliers

Figure 19: Breakdown of average domestic electricity household bill, as of January 2013

Figure 20: Breakdown of average domestic electricity household bill graph, as of January 2013

Increased Competition from Smaller Suppliers

Smart Meter Roll-out



About MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz