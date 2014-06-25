Electricity Supply and Distribution Industrial Report in UK 2014

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Electricity Supply And Distribution (Industrial Report) - UK - June 2014” to its database
The country’s ageing infrastructure assets continue to drive capital investment in the electricity distribution industry. Distribution network operators are also ramping up investment in new technologies to accommodate higher quantities of distributed generation and low carbon technologies on the grid.”
Executive Summary
The market
Gross capital spending driven by asset replacement and refurbishment activity
Figure 1: UK gross capital expenditure by the electricity distribution network operators, 2008/09-2012/13
Major variations in gross capital spending by geographical area
Figure 2: UK gross capital expenditure by the electricity distribution network operators, by company, 2008/09-2012/13
Non-load related capital spending to dominate network investment between 2015 and 2023, reflecting asset replacement requirements
Innovation to focus on smart grid technologies to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy
Low Carbon Network Fund provides support to DNOs to trial new technologies
Figure 3: Forecast network investment of the electricity distribution network operators in Great Britain, 2015/16-2022/23
Electricity supply market dominated by the ‘big six’ energy suppliers, with a combined market share of more than 90%
Average dual fuel bills more than doubled over the last 10 years
Figure 4: Breakdown of average domestic electricity household bill, as of January 2013
Roll-out of smart meters at centre of key changes to energy supply markets over the next few years
Market factors
DNOs subject to price controls set by industry regulator Ofgem
Decarbonisation of UK economy to increase loads placed on distribution network
Renewables Obligation leading to rise in Distributed Generation
Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) promotes take-up of heat pumps
Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme and Green Deal
Ofgem market review – Reforming the electricity retail market
Companies
Electricity distribution Industry
Introduction of competition in network connections
Electricity supply Industry
Proposed CMA investigation could lead to break-up of ‘big six’ energy suppliers
What we think
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
Great Britain
Northern Ireland
Economy
Inflation
Interest rates
Business investment
Market Factors
Price controls
Environmental and legislative factors
Climate Change Programme (including Climate Change Levy and Agreement)
Carbon Plan
Green Deal & Energy Company Obligation (ECO)
Ofgem Retail Market Review
Electricity Market Reform
Renewables obligation
The Renewable Heat Incentive
Combined Heat and Power
Distribution Industry Structure
Key points
Industry overview
Figure 5: Ownership of the distribution network operators in the UK, as of May 2014
Regional electricity demand
Figure 6: Electricity consumed in Great Britain, by region, 2012
Figure 7: Regional proportional importance of electricity consumed in Great Britain, 2012
Electricity consumption by end-use sector
Figure 8: Analysis of electricity usage, by type of industry, UK, 2005-12
Figure 9: Analysis of electricity usage, by the commercial sector, 2008-12
Figure 10: Analysis of electricity usage graph, by the commercial sector, 2008-12
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Electricity Distribution Sector Overview
Key points
Overview
Figure 11: Distribution network operators in Great Britain, by region, 2014
Size of UK distribution networks
Figure 12: UK distribution networks, 2012/13
Electricity Distribution Market Trends
Key points
Introduction of Competition in Network Connections
Trends in UK Electricity Supply
Figure 13: Analysis of electricity supply in the UK, 2009-13
Figure 14: Analysis of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2009-13
Figure 15: Analysis of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2013
Smart Grid Development to Support Low Carbon Economy
Figure 16: Renewable electricity generation in the UK, 2009-13
Figure 17: Renewable electricity generation in the UK graph, 2009-13
Distribution Price Control Review
The Low Carbon Network Fund (LCN)
Electricity North West
Northern Powergrid
SP Energy Networks
SSE
UK Power Networks
Western Power Distribution
Electricity Supply Sector Overview
Key points
Market background
Figure 18: Proportion of domestic electricity customers by supplier type, by region, 2000 and 2012
Electricity Supply Market Issues
Key points
Rise in Energy Bills and Dominance of the ‘Big Six’ Suppliers
Figure 19: Breakdown of average domestic electricity household bill, as of January 2013
Figure 20: Breakdown of average domestic electricity household bill graph, as of January 2013
Increased Competition from Smaller Suppliers
Smart Meter Roll-out
