Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Market Size, Status, Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

Electro-pneumatic positioner is an equipment that controls the motion involved in the valves and actuators that improves the productivity of the equipment.
Electro-pneumatic positioners are made of vibration-resistant and corrosion-resistant aluminum die-cast. It provides a simple structure for feedback connection, sensitive response, and easy maintenance.
The two types of electro-pneumatic positioners available in the market includes linear acting, and rotary acting electro-pneumatic positioners. These are used in chemical, electric power generation, metals & mining, textile, marine, oil & gas, refining, and water & wastewater end-use industries.
Manufacturers are moving from conventional pneumatic positioners to fully digitalized electro-pneumatic positioners.
Rise in Demand in the Oil & Gas Industry
By end-use industry, the oil & gas industry is expected the fastest growing segment of the electro-pneumatic positioner market during the forecast period.
Consumption of fuel & gas is increasing globally and companies operating in the oil & gas industry are always looking to cut their operating costs and enhance the overall efficiency of oil & gas plants. This encourages the installation of electro-pneumatic positioners in control valve assemblies that supports efficient plant operations of the oil & gas industry.
Moreover, electro-pneumatic positioners are critical components which determine plant efficiency. This is expected to drive the demand for electro-pneumatic positioners in new installations.
Profit margins get reduced and presence of unorganized manufacturers hinders the entry of national and international suppliers. These are major restraints of the global electro-pneumatic positioner market.
Asia Pacific to Lead the Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Market
In terms of region, the global electro-pneumatic positioner market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the electro-pneumatic positioner market throughout the forecast period due to rising urban population in APAC, positive prospects for the oil & gas industry in the region, and growth in pipelines in Asian countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Australia.
Moreover, the high demand for new and improved wastewater treatment systems, and growing recognition of water as a resource for various purposes in manufacturing and agriculture also propels the growth of the electro-pneumatic positioner market in the region.
North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the electro-pneumatic positioner market during the forecast period due to increased spending on electro-pneumatic positioners in the next few years, and the high growth of the oil and gas industry that increases the use of electro-pneumatic positioners.
The electro-pneumatic positioner market in Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in the Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Market
The global electro-pneumatic positioner market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for electro-pneumatic positioners. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.
Key players operating in the global electro-pneumatic positioner market are:
Emerson Electric
Schneider Electric
ABB
Siemens AG
Baker Hughes
Flowserve
Actuant Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Hilti Corporation
Hitachi Koki Ltd.
Makita Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Techtronic Industries
Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Market: Research Scope
Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Market, by Type
Linear
Single Acting
Double Acting
Rotary
Single Acting
Double Acting
Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Market, by End-use Industry
Chemical
Electric Power Generation
Metals & Mining
Textile
Marine
Oil & Gas
Refining
Water & Wastewater
This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.
Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:
Customer Experience Maps
Insights and Tools based on data-driven research
Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities
Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey
The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.
The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
