New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Escalating demand from the electronics industry is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 4,475.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.30%, Market Trends – Growing demand for smart fabrics



The global Electroactive Market is expected to reach USD 1,340.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electroactive Polymers are polymers that change their shape, size or volume on being stimulated to a strong electrical field. Of the several active materials, electroactive polymers have a noticeable presence owing to their large dynamic deformation potential, low density, high response speed, and improved resilience.



Application of electroactive polymer materials as actuators of artificial limbs and organs involves significant challenges, such as rejection avoidance, functional compatibility, and ability to meet the stringent requirements that are related to the use of these materials on or in humans. Currently, the electronically activated product appears to be the most applicable as they generate the largest actuation forces and possess the highest robustness.



Electroactive polymers find widespread application in the automotive industry where they are implemented as actuators and sensors. There is an increasing demand for materials that are not only lightweight but are also strong and durable. Automotive manufacturers are putting in efforts to accomplish this by the deployment of modern electroactive polymers in various automotive electronic components, including multiple sensors, accelerometers, and accelerator pedal modules. The high demand for vehicles are likely to boost the product demand in the forecast period.



Key participants include 3M, Parker Hannifin, Polyone, Solvay, Merck, Lubrizol, AGFA-Gevaert, Novasentis, Premix, and Heraeus, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2043



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By product type, conductive polymers dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The high demand for this product type is owing to their use as antistatic materials for transparent displays, commercial displays, and organic solar cells, among others.

- By activation mode, electronic electroactive polymer contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. These are driven by strong electric fields. The electrostatic forces result in an electromechanical change in the shape of the material. Typically they are applied as planar actuators owing to their large in-plane deformations.

- By application, actuators dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to grow at a rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. The significant advantage of electroactive polymers as actuators is a low power threshold and bio-compatibility for large deformations.

- North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. Spiraling expenditure on the development of advanced implant devices and minimally invasive surgeries in the U.S. is anticipated to drive the market demand in the upcoming years.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electroactive-polymer-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global electroactive polymer market on the basis of product type, activation mode, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Conductive Polymer

Inherently Conductive Polymer

Inherently Dissipative Polymer

Others



Activation Mode Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Electronic Electroactive Polymer

Ionic Electroactive Polymer



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Actuators

Sensors

Antistatic Packaging

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2043



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Electroactive Polymer Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electroactive Polymer Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Escalating demand from the electronics industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for smart fabrics

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand in bioengineering applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. 3M

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Parker Hannifin

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Polyone

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Solvay

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Merck

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Browse More Reports:



Authentication Services Market Outlook



Cyber Security Market Revenue



Incident Response Market Size



Service Virtualization Market Share



Risk-Based Authentication Market Trends



Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market Opportunity



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com